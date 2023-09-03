Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 8,437 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after buying an additional 3,342,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,849,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

