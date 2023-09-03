Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 513 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.