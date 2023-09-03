Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $108,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 448.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after purchasing an additional 509,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 154,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

