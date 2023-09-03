Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 957.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $823.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 67.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

