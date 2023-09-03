Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,130 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 962,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

