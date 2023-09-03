Triumph Capital Management Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $328.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.