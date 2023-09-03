Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,779 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TWST opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

