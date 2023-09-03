UBS Group Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.35.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.98 and a 200 day moving average of $304.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

