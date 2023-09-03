Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $134.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

