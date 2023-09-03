US Bancorp DE Has $47,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 2,613.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.78 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $575.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

