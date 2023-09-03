US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ATI were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $46.13 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,696 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

