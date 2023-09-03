US Bancorp DE Sells 257 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SNEX stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $776.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

