US Bancorp DE Sells 2,823 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 22,523.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,129 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $10,646,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zuora Stock Performance
ZUO opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.
Insider Activity at Zuora
In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 60,509 shares in the company, valued at $632,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock worth $1,503,452. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Zuora Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
