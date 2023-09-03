US Bancorp DE Sells 493 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

