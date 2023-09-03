USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,291.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,271 shares of company stock worth $924,282. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USNA
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.