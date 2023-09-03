Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,491 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

ITUB stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

