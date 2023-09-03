Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,421 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,700,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.