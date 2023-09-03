Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.