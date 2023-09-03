Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 524,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 308,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

KOS stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

