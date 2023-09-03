Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

