Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 381,200 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 945,318 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.0749 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VET

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.