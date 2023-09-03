Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

