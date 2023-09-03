Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

TCN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TCN. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

