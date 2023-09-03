Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.83. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.