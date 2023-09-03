Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,733,000 after buying an additional 1,553,949 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.84. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,043.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,385. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

