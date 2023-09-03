Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $164,000 Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

