Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

