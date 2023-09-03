Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.