Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 3,487.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,264,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cosan

Cosan Profile

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.