Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $169,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBH

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.