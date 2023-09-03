Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 180,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Maximus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $80.83 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

