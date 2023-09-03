Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $209,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TEGNA by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,573,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,044 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 119,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

