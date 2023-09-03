Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 88.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Premier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 161.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 138,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.