Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

