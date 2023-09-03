Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 30,821.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $65,920.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,819. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

