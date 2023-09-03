Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Matson by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $89.05 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.