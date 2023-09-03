Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.84%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

