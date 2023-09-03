Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

