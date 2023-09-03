Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

