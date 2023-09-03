Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.