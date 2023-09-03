Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,991 shares of company stock valued at $875,527. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

