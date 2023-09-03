W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,194 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

