Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

