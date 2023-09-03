Wedbush Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $348,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

