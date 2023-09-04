10,646 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $9.77 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

