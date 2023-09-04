10,740 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $141.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

