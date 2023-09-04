11,041 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,041 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SXC opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.