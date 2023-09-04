119,942 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEX

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.