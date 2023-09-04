31,491 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

