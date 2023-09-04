38,086 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 730,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

